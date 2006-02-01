Peacock Re-Ups With Upright Citizens

Looking to continue the reinvigoration of its comedy business, NBC has re-upped and expanded a first-look talent deal with the Upright Citizen’s Brigade (UCB) comedy troupes and signed a new deal with the Ars Nova Theater in New York City.

NBC Universal renewed a previous first-look deal with UCB in New York and expanded the deal to include the organization’s new Los Angeles-based company.

The agreement covers any of the NBC U television networks. The previous deal yielded a pilot for Bravo.

The comedy ensemble, made up of over 600 actors and writers, was previously featured in a Comedy Central series.

One of its founding members is Saturday Night Live regular Amy Poehler, and NBC also has development deals with UCB regulars Rob Riggle and Rob Huebel.

Manhattan’s Ars Nova Theater, an off-Broadway venue, features comedy, music and plays.

