Peacock queues fall drama lineup

NBC became the first network to hand out its drama pilot orders for next

season Thursday.

NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker ordered six drama pilots Thursday,

three from co-owned NBC Studios.

War Stories, Young King Arthur and Boomtown are all from

NBC Studios, while Studios USA is behind Mr. Sterling and Miss

American Pie.

NBC Studios is also co-producing the two Studios USA pilots.

Spelling received an order for Kingpin, a series that will be seen

through the eyes of a drug lord.

NBC executives say War Stories will follow two journalists covering a

war, and Boomtown is a police series set in a large U.S. city from film

writer Graham Yost (Speed, Broken Arrow).

Yost is also writing Young King Arthur, which NBC executives said is exactly

what it sounds like.

Mr. Sterling is written by The West Wing's Lawrence O'Donnell and

is the story of an idealistic senator, and Miss American Pie is produced

by Dick Clark and is described as a family drama set against AmericanBandstand.

NBC will likely order its comedy pilots within the next several weeks.

The other top networks are expected to reveal their drama plans

shortly.