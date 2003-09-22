Peacock Puts on the Dog

Look for word from the NBC this week that it has made a long-term commitment

to televise the Nestlé Purina PetCare-sponsored National Dog Show in the Turkey Day time slot

right after its coverage of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

NBC carried the canine competition in a one-year deal last year, and the

ratings were boffo, with some 19 million viewers tuning in for some part of the

two-hour show -- more than double the time-period average and by far the highest-rated dog-show competition ever on TV.

John O'Hurley, formerly of Seinfeld and now of UPN's The Mullets, will host,

as he did last year. TV packager Carson International put the deal together.

Still to come: When NBC gets ownership of USA Network, it will also get its

paws on the prestigious Westminster Dog Show -- not only the most famous dog show

in the country, but one of cable's top specials every year.