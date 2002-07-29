Peacock pumps up HD prime

NBC has been the laggard among the "Big Three" when it comes to prime time

high-definition programming, but there are tentative plans to catch up this

fall.

The programs currently on the short list for HD broadcasts are

Frasier, Crossing Jordan, In-Laws, Ed, American

Dreams, Boomtown and Hidden Hills.

The trick will be sorting out who picks up the additional costs associated

with HDTV.

In May, the network took its affiliate advisory board by surprise by

proposing that affiliates pick up one-half of the cost of converting shows to HDTV.

The board rejected the idea, telling the network that it seemed inappropriate

given that the other networks have found other ways to fund those costs.

Options include having the studios pay (at least one has tentatively agreed

to), or sponsorship from an electronics manufacturer (which NBC almost nailed

down a couple of years ago).

NBC's only comment was that the funding issue is still a work in progress.