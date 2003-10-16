Peacock Pulls In Its Wing
Rather than competing with game seven of Major League Baseball's National League Championship between the Florida Marlins and Chicago Cubs , NBC pulled last night’s TheWest Wing
in favor of a repeat of Law & Order
.
Wing
has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 29, after the World Series.
With a less-than-stellar start to the fall season -- which has also been heavily impacted by baseball’s strong performance on Fox -- NBC has been tinkering with its schedule to try to find more eyeballs.
Thursday night, NBC will pull its new sitcom, Coupling
, in favor of a repurposed episode of Tuesday-night sitcom Whoopi
.
Both Whoopi
and Happy Family
benefited this week from ABC's repeat of 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter
now that it has aired all three of John Ritter's final episodes.
Coupling
has underperformed last year’s entrant, Good Morning, Miami
, in NBC’s plum Thursday 9:30 p.m. slot following Will & Grace
.
NBC also plans to pull Coupling
and 8:30 p.m. show Scrubs
during November sweeps in favor of supersized episodes of Friends
and Will & Grace --
a strategy to boost ratings during sweeps that NBC has been using since Jeff Zucker became president of NBC Entertainment in December 2000.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.