Peacock Pulls In Its Wing

Rather than competing with game seven of Major League Baseball's National League Championship between the Florida Marlins and Chicago Cubs , NBC pulled last night’s TheWest Wing

in favor of a repeat of Law & Order

.

Wing

has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 29, after the World Series.

With a less-than-stellar start to the fall season -- which has also been heavily impacted by baseball’s strong performance on Fox -- NBC has been tinkering with its schedule to try to find more eyeballs.

Thursday night, NBC will pull its new sitcom, Coupling

, in favor of a repurposed episode of Tuesday-night sitcom Whoopi

.

Both Whoopi

and Happy Family

benefited this week from ABC's repeat of 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter

now that it has aired all three of John Ritter's final episodes.

Coupling

has underperformed last year’s entrant, Good Morning, Miami

, in NBC’s plum Thursday 9:30 p.m. slot following Will & Grace

.

NBC also plans to pull Coupling

and 8:30 p.m. show Scrubs

during November sweeps in favor of supersized episodes of Friends

and Will & Grace --

a strategy to boost ratings during sweeps that NBC has been using since Jeff Zucker became president of NBC Entertainment in December 2000.