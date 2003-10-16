Trending

Peacock Pulls In Its Wing

By

Rather than competing with game seven of Major League Baseball's National League Championship between the Florida Marlins and Chicago Cubs , NBC pulled  last night’s TheWest Wing
in favor of a repeat of Law & Order
.

Wing
has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 29, after the World Series.

With a less-than-stellar start to the fall season -- which has also been heavily impacted by baseball’s strong performance on Fox -- NBC has been tinkering with its schedule to try to find more eyeballs.

Thursday night, NBC will pull its new sitcom, Coupling
, in favor of a repurposed episode of Tuesday-night sitcom Whoopi
.
Both Whoopi
and Happy Family
 benefited this week from ABC's repeat of 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter
 now that it has aired all three of John Ritter's final episodes.

Coupling
has underperformed last year’s entrant, Good Morning, Miami
, in NBC’s plum Thursday 9:30 p.m. slot following Will & Grace
.

NBC also plans to pull Coupling
and 8:30 p.m. show Scrubs
during November sweeps in favor of supersized episodes of Friends
and Will & Grace --
 a strategy to boost ratings during sweeps that NBC has been using since Jeff Zucker became president of NBC Entertainment in December 2000.