Peacock promotes Starting Over

To encourage stations to promote its new daytime reality show, Starting

Over, NBC Enterprises is giving them a one-hour preview episode and letting

them keep all 14 minutes of ad time.

The show will introduce the cast of women and the two "life coaches" and

explain the series' premise.

NBC has also pulled out all of the in-show promos, adding another 40 seconds of

ad time.

Stations can double- or triple-run the preview.

Typically, syndicators split the ad time with stations. Starting Over

premieres Sept. 8.