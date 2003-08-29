Peacock promotes Starting Over
To encourage stations to promote its new daytime reality show, Starting
Over, NBC Enterprises is giving them a one-hour preview episode and letting
them keep all 14 minutes of ad time.
The show will introduce the cast of women and the two "life coaches" and
explain the series' premise.
NBC has also pulled out all of the in-show promos, adding another 40 seconds of
ad time.
Stations can double- or triple-run the preview.
Typically, syndicators split the ad time with stations. Starting Over
premieres Sept. 8.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.