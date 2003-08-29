Trending

Peacock promotes Starting Over

By

To encourage stations to promote its new daytime reality show, Starting
Over, NBC Enterprises is giving them a one-hour preview episode and letting
them keep all 14 minutes of ad time.

The show will introduce the cast of women and the two "life coaches" and
explain the series' premise.

NBC has also pulled out all of the in-show promos, adding another 40 seconds of
ad time.

Stations can double- or triple-run the preview.

Typically, syndicators split the ad time with stations. Starting Over
premieres Sept. 8.