Peacock Primed for Powell Successor

NBC Universal Television Group President Jeff Zucker says the company "will be vocal" in lobbying the FCC on a replacement for FCC Chairman Michael Powell, saying "there are too many issues and things at stake" for the company not to."

Powell announced Friday that he would be stepping down in March.

Zucker said he hoped a new FCC chairman would be an opportunity for some fresh thinking on issues including the switch to DTV and protecting digital content--one of NBC's key issues.

He also said that he hoped a new chairman would "bring some common sense and uniformity to indecency issues."

NBC is challenging the FCC's decision that singer Bono's adjectival F-word on a Golden Globe telecast was indecent. It was the reversal of the FCC's original finding that the F-word wasn't indecent that helped trigger the FCC's crackdown on content.

