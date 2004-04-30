Peacock Preens on Thursday

It was the best of times and the worst of times Thursday night, the first night of the May sweeps. On the front end of that was NBC, which won the night soundly in 18-49s with a 10.1 rating/26 share, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers. The network won every half hour of prime time, including beating CBS's strong suit, CSI, at 9-10.

In the "worst of times" category was ABC, which failed to crack a two rating for any show and was behind not only the other three major networks, but UPN for all but one half-hour, which it tied with the netlet.

NBC was powered by the penultimate Friends episode at 8 (10.8/31, the night's highest-rated show) followed by a Friends repeat (8.7/23).

Back-to-back Will & Grace's won at 9-10, with a 9.9/24 to C.S.I.'s second-place 9.2/23. NBC's E.R. cleaned up at 10 with a 10.7, almost doubling its next competitor, CBS with a 5.6 for Without a Trace. ABC was a distant third with a 1.7 for Prime Time.

CBS was second for the night in 18-49s with a 7.3/19 for Survivor, C.S.I. and Without a Trace.

Fox was a distant third with a 1.9/5 for an "all Tru Calling, all the time" night.

UPN was fourth with a 1.7/4 for all wrestling (WWE Smackdown), all the time, ABC was fifth with its 1.4/4 for Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Kingdom Hospital, and Prime Time, and The WB came in sixth with a .8/2 for Steve Harvey and JKX.

