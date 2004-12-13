Peacock Preens with More HD

By the end of 2005, NBC said, its entire late-night lineup will be available in HDTV.

Topping the list of long-awaited HD events is "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," expected to finally hit the air in HD in April; "Saturday Night Live" when the show kicks off its 2005-2006 season, and "Last Call with Carson Daly," which shares SNL's studio.

HD viewers should also look for the coverage of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Fourth of July fireworks in HD.

