Peacock Plays Lacrosse

NBC may not have the NFL, but now it has the NLL.

For the first time, U.S. TV viewers will get to see the National Lacrosse League all-star game and Champion's Cup final, Lacrosse's version of the Super Bowl.

The all-star game will air Saturday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. The Champion's Cup airs Saturday, May 14, at 3:30 p.m.The league has bought the time, and will get to sell the ads within the games, so there is no rights deal and no cash outlay from NBC. That's in contrast NBC's Arena Football deal, which is a revenue sharing arrangement. NBC's arena coverage starts this weekend.