Peacock Plans Martha Syndie Deal

Syndication insiders said NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution is on the verge of signing a deal with Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia to do a new syndicated show.

Details on the project were unclear, particularly whether Stewart would star in the program once she exits prison in March, but the liaison between the two companies makes sense.

Mark Burnett Productions, which already is heavily in business with NBC on unscripted dramas The Apprentice and The Contender, last summer signed a deal with Omnimedia to work together on a show.

What’s more, NBC Universal Domestic Television President Barry Wallach is close to Stewart: his late wife, Carolyn Kelly, was one of Martha Stewart Living’s executive producers.

Sources say the company also approached King World Productions, which formerly distributed Stewart’s strip, about doing the new show but King World declined.

A NBC Universal spokesman had no comment.

With company founder Stewart serving jail time for lying about selling shares of ImClone stock on an insider tip, MSLO is going through its own extreme makeover.

Earlier this month, former ABC Entertainment President Susan Lyne took over from Sharon Patrick as CEO of the company.