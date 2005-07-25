Peacock Picks Fall Slots

NBC will flip the Friday time periods for Dateline NBC and Three Wishes when it rolls out its new fall schedule, most of which will premiere the week of September 19-25.

The news magazine will now once again air at 8 p.m., and be followed by an Amy Grant unscripted series at 9.

The move is the first change in the schedule for NBC since it announced its fall schedule, although it did change the name of new drama Fathom to Surface.

Much of NBC's fall slate will roll out the week of September 19, including the premiere of the much-hyped My Name is Earl on September 20 at 9 p.m. The exceptions are a Sept. 13 premiere for The Biggest Loser and a Sept. 29 season bow for Will & Grace, which will be aired live.

NBC will also look to re-energize Joey with a one-hour premiere on Sept. 22, as well as a new direction for the show, which will include Matt LeBlanc's lead character hitting it big in Hollywood.

Following are the season premieres for NBC's fall schedule, including

scheduled specials:

Sept. 13 "The Biggest Loser" (90-minute premiere, 8-9:30 p.m.)

Sept. 19 "Surface" (formerly "Fathom," 8-9 p.m.)

"Las Vegas" (9-10 p.m.)

"Medium" (10-11 p.m.)

Sept. 20 "My Name Is Earl" (9-9:30 p.m.)

"The Office" (9:30-10 p.m.)

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (10-11 p.m.)

Sept. 21 "The Apprentice: Martha Stewart" (8-9 p.m.)

"E-Ring" (9-10 p.m.)

"Law & Order" (10-11 p.m.)

Sept. 22 "Joey" (special 1-hour premiere, 8-9 p.m.);

"The Apprentice" (9-10 p.m.)

"ER" (10-11 p.m.)

Sept. 23 *"Dateline NBC" (8-9 p.m.)

*"Three Wishes" (9-10 p.m.)

"Inconceivable" (10-11 p.m.)

Sept. 24 NBC Movie (8-11 p.m.)

Sept. 25 "Dateline NBC" (7-8 p.m.)

"The West Wing' (8-9 p.m.)

"Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (9-10 p.m.)

"Crossing Jordan" (10-11 p.m.)

Sept. 29 "Will & Grace" (live episode, 8:30-9 p.m.)

Nov. 13 "Saturday Night Live: The '80s" (working title; 9-11 p.m.)

Nov. 20 'The Poseidon Adventure" (8-11 p.m.)

Nov. 23 Faith Hill music special (9-10 p.m.)

Nov. 27-28 "10.5: Apocalypse" (9-11 p.m. both nights)

* Denotes change of time from previously announced Fall schedule.