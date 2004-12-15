Peacock Picks Big Apple for Pilot
NBC said it will film one of its new pilots in New York instead of Toronto as a show of support for a new film-tax credit.
The Big Apple City Council passed the credit Tuesday, which gives TV and movie production companies a 5% tax credit on top of the 10% credit they already get.
The bill covers sets, costumes, locations, equipment, caterers, actors and editors and could save production companies up to $12.5 million.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.