The Peacock Pares Down

NBC is poised to lay off 5% to 10% of its employees over the next months in response to flagging ad sales, according to network insiders.

An NBC spokeswoman declined comment on the reported layoff plans, but sources confirmed reports of job cuts starting in the next few weeks. The network, they say, is looking to pare down its 6,000-person workforce.

Insiders say cuts are also related to a digitization initiative intended to increase efficiencies at the network and station levels. Managers are being asked to use technology to eliminate jobs.

Cuts are expected in every network department and division, with many of the job losses to occur through attrition. These will be the biggest round of layoffs in years at NBC, which eliminated 200 to 300 jobs two years ago to balance the increased programming costs of ER

and Friends.