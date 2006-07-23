Peacock Leads TCA Awards

NBC led the way with four Television Critics Association awards including Outstanding New Program for My Name is Earl Sunday night, while ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy grabbed Program of the Year honors.

In a ceremony held at the Ritz Carlton Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif., NBC’s four awards bested the two apiece for ABC and PBS and the one apiece for Fox and Disney.

Notable were awards for Lost and House’s Hugh Laurie after both were snubbed by the recent Emmy nominations. Lost won for Outstanding Achievement in Drama while Laurie took the award for Individual Achievement in Drama.

A look at the TCA Award recipients:

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR: “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM: “My Name Is Earl” (NBC)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA: “Lost” (ABC)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY: “The Office” (NBC)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS & INFORMATION: “Frontline” (PBS)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN CHILDREN'S PROGRAMMING: “High School Musical” (Disney Channel)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINI-SERIES & SPECIALS: “American Masters: Bob Dylan -- No Direction Home” (PBS)

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY: Steve Carell, “The Office” (NBC)

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA: Hugh Laurie, “House” (Fox)

HERITAGE AWARD: “The West Wing” (NBC)

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT: Carol Burnett