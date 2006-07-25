Peacock Leads in Evening News

With anchor Brian Williams reporting from the Middle East for part of last week, NBC News claimed the No. 1 position in the evening-news race.



NBC averaged 7.96 million viewers and a 2.2 rating/9 share in the key news demographic of adults 25 to 54.



ABC also dispatched its anchor, Charles Gibson, to the region to cover the conflict in Israel and Lebanon. With Gibson leading the broadcast, ABC has been gaining on NBC this summer, with World News tying or even beating Nightly News some weeks in the demo. NBC, however, has been in front in total viewers. Last week, World News was a solid No.2 in both categories, with 7.57 million viewers and a 2.1/9 in the demo.



CBS, which kept Bob Scheiffer in New York and used chief foreign correspondent Lara Logan as a co-anchor from the Middle East, placed third. Evening News averaged 6.9 million viewers and a 1.8/7 in the demo.