Peacock Keeps Old Kentucky Home

NBC has finalized a deal to keep TV rights for two of the three legs of horse racing's Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, for another five years.

The deal thwarts an attempt by ESPN to snag Preakness rights away and pair the race with ABC's carriage of the Belmont Stakes. NBC will carry the Derby and Preakness through 2010. Terms could not be immediately learned.