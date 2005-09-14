Peacock Gets Bigger By Bay

The Peacock is spreading its wings to cover all of the San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose television market.

NBC owned-and-operated KNTV plans to switch on a new transmitter Wednesday night that will pump out its signal to the entire market, including 400,000 homes in the San Francisco Bay-area that have not been able to receive the station or didn’t get a clear over-the-air picture.

KNTV is a San Jose-based station that NBC bought several years ago, after it pulled its affiliation from Young Broadcasting’s KRON San Francisco. But KNTV’s transmitter only had a limited reach and missed parts of the market.

The new site will broadcast KNTV’s analog and digital signals, including high definition programming and KNTV’s Weather Plus 24-7 weather service.