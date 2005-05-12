Peacock Files Claim Against Pax

NBC Universal filed an arbitration claim Thursday against Paxson Communications, claiming Pax has breached contractual agreements. Last month, Paxson said it was cutting its entertainment programming and would load up on on infomercials, drawing heavy protest from 32%-owner NBC Universal.

"Paxson's intention to terminate its network, national and local sales agreements with NBC Universal, and its desire to abandon its sales operations and advertiser-supported television network, violates the clear terms of those agreements," NBC Universal said in a statement. NBC says it has repeatedly expressed its objections with Pax’s board of directors and management, but says it has "no other option but to file this claim."

In February, ailing Paxson axed 50 staffers, mostly from its programming department.