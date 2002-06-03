Peacock fast-breaks over weekend

Thanks to the National Basketball Association playoffs, NBC took two of the

three weekend evenings in households, total viewers and adults 18 through 49 --

overwhelmingly so.

Saturday night was Fox's in all three of those categories.

On Friday, 13.7 million viewers tuned in to NBC for the NBA playoff game from

8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST.

Of course, Nielsen Media Research's numbers for the live event are subject to

change, but the nearest competition was the 6.6 million viewers attracted to

CBS' lineup of Funny Flubs & Screwups, a First Monday repeat

and 48 Hours.

NBC also was first in the key adults 18-through-34 and 25-through-54 demos

for the night. CBS was second in households and viewers but third in adults 18

through 34; ABC took second place in that category.

For the night, household numbers: NBC 9.0 rating/17 share, CBS 4.8/9, ABC

4.1/8 and Fox 2.3/4.

Total viewers: NBC 13.7 million, CBS 6.6 million, ABC 5.9 million and Fox 3.4

million.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 6.0/20, CBS 1.9/6, ABC 1.8/6 and Fox 1.4/5.

On Saturday, Fox drew 7 million viewers overall, followed by CBS with 6.2

million.

Fox's lineup from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST was comprised of a Cops repeat

and America's Most Wanted, while CBS offered a Touched by an Angel

repeat in the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. slot and back-to-back repeats of The

District from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

CBS was close behind Fox in households and adults 18 through 49. NBC, with

movie The '60s from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., was third in all three

categories.

ABC aired the 2002 Alma Awards from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST and a repeat of

The Best Commercials You've Never Seen from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For the night, household numbers: Fox 4.6 rating/10 share, CBS 4.3/9, NBC

2.2/5 and ABC 1.8/4.

Total viewers: Fox 7.1 million, CBS 6.2 million, NBC 3.2 million and ABC 2.6

million.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 2.8/11, CBS 1.3/5, NBC 1.2/5 and ABC 0.9/3.

On Sunday, with two live events, the standings could change, but Nielsen's

fast nationals gave NBC an easy win for the night.