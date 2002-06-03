Peacock fast-breaks over weekend
Thanks to the National Basketball Association playoffs, NBC took two of the
three weekend evenings in households, total viewers and adults 18 through 49 --
overwhelmingly so.
Saturday night was Fox's in all three of those categories.
On Friday, 13.7 million viewers tuned in to NBC for the NBA playoff game from
8 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST.
Of course, Nielsen Media Research's numbers for the live event are subject to
change, but the nearest competition was the 6.6 million viewers attracted to
CBS' lineup of Funny Flubs & Screwups, a First Monday repeat
and 48 Hours.
NBC also was first in the key adults 18-through-34 and 25-through-54 demos
for the night. CBS was second in households and viewers but third in adults 18
through 34; ABC took second place in that category.
For the night, household numbers: NBC 9.0 rating/17 share, CBS 4.8/9, ABC
4.1/8 and Fox 2.3/4.
Total viewers: NBC 13.7 million, CBS 6.6 million, ABC 5.9 million and Fox 3.4
million.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 6.0/20, CBS 1.9/6, ABC 1.8/6 and Fox 1.4/5.
On Saturday, Fox drew 7 million viewers overall, followed by CBS with 6.2
million.
Fox's lineup from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST was comprised of a Cops repeat
and America's Most Wanted, while CBS offered a Touched by an Angel
repeat in the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. slot and back-to-back repeats of The
District from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
CBS was close behind Fox in households and adults 18 through 49. NBC, with
movie The '60s from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., was third in all three
categories.
ABC aired the 2002 Alma Awards from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST and a repeat of
The Best Commercials You've Never Seen from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.
For the night, household numbers: Fox 4.6 rating/10 share, CBS 4.3/9, NBC
2.2/5 and ABC 1.8/4.
Total viewers: Fox 7.1 million, CBS 6.2 million, NBC 3.2 million and ABC 2.6
million.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 2.8/11, CBS 1.3/5, NBC 1.2/5 and ABC 0.9/3.
On Sunday, with two live events, the standings could change, but Nielsen's
fast nationals gave NBC an easy win for the night.
