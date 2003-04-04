Peacock, Eye win Thursday ratings
CBS and NBC were the big winners Thursday night.
NBC won adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with its regular lineup of
Friends, Scrubs, Will & Grace, Good Morning, Miami and
ER.
CBS won households, total viewers and adults 25 through 54 with Survivor: The Amazon,
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Without a Trace.
ABC and Fox were also-rans.
The most-watched show of the night was CSI, which averaged 26 million
viewers.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 12.4
rating/19 share, NBC 10.8/17, ABC 5.2/8 and Fox 2.5/4.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 8.1/21, CBS 7.2/18, ABC 2.8/7 and Fox 1.5/4.
In the Nielsen local metered markets, wrestling on UPN averaged a 4.5/6
(household) and comedies on The WB Television Network pulled a 2.4/3.
