Peacock, Duolingo Promote Fake Reality Show For April Fools’ Day

NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service and language-learning brand Duolingo have teamed up for an April Fools' Day prank that seems to promote a too-absurd-to-be-true reality show, but really offers discounts on Peacock and Duolingo.

Peacock and Duolingo have created a promo for Love Language, a reality show in which 10 sexy singles from around the world will share a house and look for true love. What pushes the premise over the line is that none of the bathing-suit clad singles speak the same language. Hilarity is sure to ensue.

As the ersatz show’s “sponsor,” the contestants will get daily language lessons from Duolingo. Contestants who fail their language lesson, or cannot find a match, are eliminated by Duolingo’s mascot Duo the Owl, who appears frequently in the promo around the house and by the pool.

The promo launches Thursday on the Peacock and Duolingo apps.

Given the state of the reality genre, the promo looks almost plausible. Peacock has also put together social-media posts to support the show and a press release that only hints at this being an April Fools’ joke, as opposed to an April 1 launch. ■

“At Duolingo, we make learning languages fun and entertaining. By partnering with Peacock, a leader in buzzworthy reality TV, we were able take this approach to a whole new level by bringing Duolingo’s unique, and unhinged, spin to the romantic reality series space, featuring none other than Duo the Owl,” Manu Orssaud, VP of Global Marketing, Duolingo, is quoted as saying in the press release. “On Love Language fans will have a front row seat to the chaos Duo causes all in an effort to ensure learners keep their Duolingo streaks alive and find love through the power of language learning.”

“Love Language is the perfect addition to Peacock’s fan-centric, groundbreaking reality programming,” Annie Luo, executive VP, Global Partnerships at Peacock added in the release. “Peacock has had a powerful string of recent hits featuring some of the biggest stars on TV; we’re honored that Duo the Owl joins this group and chose Peacock to call home. We are excited to pair up with Duolingo and can’t wait for audiences to see how the drama unfolds.”

The promo offers viewers one-month free access to Super Duolingo and 50% off three months of Peacock Premium–a one-time payment of $7.49.

An NBCU spokesperson confirms that the offers are for real. ■