Peacock delivers good cheer
Today's toy drive -- with partners including Lands' End Inc., Mattel Inc.,
Sanrio Co. Ltd. and The Learning Channel's TLC toys -- sent more than 125 cases of toys, clothes and shoes to
Girls and Boys Town National Headquarters in Nebraska, which will be shipped to
Boys and Girls Town sites throughout the country.
"It's an overwhelming experience for our children to receive gifts," executive director Father Val Peter said.
