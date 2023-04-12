Peacock Deal Puts Streamer In Meta Quest VR Headsets

NBCUniversal’ has made a deal with Meta putting the Peacock steaming service in the virtual world by making it available via Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro headsets.

Meta posted the deal on its Instagram channel Wednesday morning.

“This is the first time the streaming service is available on a VR headset.,” Meta wrote. “That means that starting today, you can sign up to watch these, plus thousands of hit movies and fan favorite TV shows, MLB and NFL games, and other sports—all in VR on a giant personal screen."

Meta and Peacock are offering discounts on Peacock to Meta Quest users. Registered devices owners can get Peacock Premium for three months at no additional cost. People who register a new Meta Quest device are eligible for 12 months of Peacock premium at no additional cost.

“With the launch of the Peacock app for Meta Quest 2 and Pro, you’ll be able to multitask by watching multiple screens at once and streaming Peacock content while browsing the internet or using other apps,’ Meta said. “And when you do take in a show like Poker Face or a Major League Baseball game, you can adjust the screen size as you like, including expanding it to full theater size.

Meta and NBCU had previously announced a three year partnership bringing NBCU intellectual property to Meta’s inversive environments.

“Launching Peacock on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro meaningfully expands the existing partnership between Meta and NBCUniversal, and offers users more opportunities to experience Peacock’s robust content offering in an immersive VR and streaming experience,” said Annie Luo, executive VP, Head of Global Partnerships & Strategic Development at Peacock. “Whether it be a VR experience with The Office or an iconic film franchise, a live sporting event or the next breakout Peacock original, there’s something for everyone.”