Peacock, CBS Tie for First
NBC and CBS tied for the first-place primetime slot in the key 18-49 demo Tuesday night, both scoring a 2.8 rating/8 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
NBC’s Last Comic Standing was the No. 1 show in prime, scoring a 3.2 rating/9 share from 9-10. CBS’ Rock Star: Supernova got a 2.9/8 in the same time slot. But CBS was the winner from 8-9, earning a 2.8/9 for Big Brother, while NBC got a 2.1/7 for Fear Factor (Fox was No. 2 in that slot with a 2.6/8 for a House rerun).
Fox was No. 3 for the night overall with a 2.3/7.
ABC came in at No. 4 with a 1.7/5 for reruns of According to Jim and Boston Legal.
The WB and UPN were fourth and fifth, respectively, with an 0.8/2 and 0.5/2. August marks the netlets’ last full month to live.
