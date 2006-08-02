Peacock, CBS Tie for First

NBC and CBS tied for the first-place primetime slot in the key 18-49 demo Tuesday night, both scoring a 2.8 rating/8 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

NBC’s Last Comic Standing was the No. 1 show in prime, scoring a 3.2 rating/9 share from 9-10. CBS’ Rock Star: Supernova got a 2.9/8 in the same time slot. But CBS was the winner from 8-9, earning a 2.8/9 for Big Brother, while NBC got a 2.1/7 for Fear Factor (Fox was No. 2 in that slot with a 2.6/8 for a House rerun).

Fox was No. 3 for the night overall with a 2.3/7.

ABC came in at No. 4 with a 1.7/5 for reruns of According to Jim and Boston Legal.

The WB and UPN were fourth and fifth, respectively, with an 0.8/2 and 0.5/2. August marks the netlets’ last full month to live.