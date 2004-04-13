Peacock Beats Swan

The "swans by birth" (OK, with some help from Vaseline and silicone and a little nipping and tucking) beat the "swans by major surgery" Monday night.

The Miss USA Pageant on NBC beat Fox's The Swan Monday night, helping power the Peacock to a win for the night in households (8.4 rating/13 share) and the key 18-49 demo (5.2/13). The top show of the night was NBC's special Miss USA edition of Fear Factor, which did a 5.8/16 in 18-49s.

According to NBC, Miss USA's 9-11 average 4.8 rating/12 share in the demo was its best performance in six years, up 9% from 2003, its first year on the network and up a whopping 71% from 2002 on CBS. By contrast, The Swan recorded a 3.8/10 in 18-49's at 9-10, good enough for second place.

CBS was second in 18-49's for the night, primarily on the strength of a repeat of CSI: Miami at 10-11, but with strong support from back-to-back-to-back-to-back repeats of Two and a Half Men at 8-10.

Fox was third in the demo (3.3/9) with The Swan and back-to-back Bernie Mac. In fourth was ABC with a 2.8/7 for theatrical Air Force One.

The WB came in fifth with a 1.6/4 for repeats of Seventh Heaven and Everwood, the latter which was just renewed for fall. UPN was sixth with a 1.1/3 for reruns of The Parkers and Eve and new outings for Girlfriends and Half & Half.

In the household race, the order of finish was NBC, 8.4/13; CBS, 7.6/12; ABC, 5.6/9; Fox, 4.9/8; WB, 3.1/5; and UPN, 2.0/3.

