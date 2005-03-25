Peacock Airs Rabbit Punches

Although boxing and the Easter holiday seem mismatched, NBC will air a "special Easter edition" of boxing reality series The Contender. The retrospective will feature the fighters who won bouts during the show's first four episodes, and it airs March 27 at 7 p.m.

"Due to tremendous feedback from our fans, we decided to offer a second look at the achievements of these brave warriors," said Mark Burnett, Contender's co-executive producer.

In addition to the fighter bios, the show will feature analysis from Contender hosts Sylvester Stallone and Sugar Ray Leonard.

A new episode of the show will follow the Easter special in Contender's regular Sunday 8 p.m. time slot.