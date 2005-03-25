Peacock Airs Rabbit Punches
By Joel Meyer
Although boxing and the Easter holiday seem mismatched, NBC will air a "special Easter edition" of boxing reality series The Contender. The retrospective will feature the fighters who won bouts during the show's first four episodes, and it airs March 27 at 7 p.m.
"Due to tremendous feedback from our fans, we decided to offer a second look at the achievements of these brave warriors," said Mark Burnett, Contender's co-executive producer.
In addition to the fighter bios, the show will feature analysis from Contender hosts Sylvester Stallone and Sugar Ray Leonard.
A new episode of the show will follow the Easter special in Contender's regular Sunday 8 p.m. time slot.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.