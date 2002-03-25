Peacock, affils on friendlier terms

The scheduled appearance of NBC top brass at Tuesday's affiliate meeting at

the Television Bureau of Advertising's (TVB) conference in New York suggests

that relations are thawing.

NBC chairman Bob Wright, president Andy Lack, sports chairman Dick Ebersol

and entertainment president Jeff Zucker will appear for a question-and-answer

session Tuesday.

'We've been having a good dialogue with the network, and we're working

together on a number of things,' said Alan Frank, affiliate-board member and

president of Post-Newsweek Stations.

NBC canceled its affiliate meeting at the National Association of

Broadcasters' convention last year, in part because of an attack on the networks

filed with the Federal Communications Commission by the Network Affiliated

Stations Alliance. Among the leaders of that attack: Alan

Frank.