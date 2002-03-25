Peacock, affils on friendlier terms
The scheduled appearance of NBC top brass at Tuesday's affiliate meeting at
the Television Bureau of Advertising's (TVB) conference in New York suggests
that relations are thawing.
NBC chairman Bob Wright, president Andy Lack, sports chairman Dick Ebersol
and entertainment president Jeff Zucker will appear for a question-and-answer
session Tuesday.
'We've been having a good dialogue with the network, and we're working
together on a number of things,' said Alan Frank, affiliate-board member and
president of Post-Newsweek Stations.
NBC canceled its affiliate meeting at the National Association of
Broadcasters' convention last year, in part because of an attack on the networks
filed with the Federal Communications Commission by the Network Affiliated
Stations Alliance. Among the leaders of that attack: Alan
Frank.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.