Peacemakers shows ratings dip
In its second outing, USA Network's new original drama Peacemakers
tumbled from its stellar debut July 30.
The Western posted a 2.8 rating and 3.3 million viewers for its second
episode Aug. 6, down from a 4.0 and 5.2 million viewers the week before,
according to Nielsen Media Research.
That was still good enough to make Peacemakers Wednesday's
highest-rated cable show.
After two episodes, Peacemakers is averaging a 3.4 rating and 4.3
million viewers.
FX's new plastic surgeon drama Nip/Tuck remained steady in week three,
notching a strong 3.0 rating with 3.5 million viewers Aug. 5.
