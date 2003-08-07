Peacemakers shows ratings dip

In its second outing, USA Network's new original drama Peacemakers

tumbled from its stellar debut July 30.

The Western posted a 2.8 rating and 3.3 million viewers for its second

episode Aug. 6, down from a 4.0 and 5.2 million viewers the week before,

according to Nielsen Media Research.

That was still good enough to make Peacemakers Wednesday's

highest-rated cable show.

After two episodes, Peacemakers is averaging a 3.4 rating and 4.3

million viewers.

FX's new plastic surgeon drama Nip/Tuck remained steady in week three,

notching a strong 3.0 rating with 3.5 million viewers Aug. 5.