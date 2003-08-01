Peacemakers rakes in ratings

Cable's summer hit parade continues.

The latest winner is USA Network, which bowed its new original series,

Peacemakers, July 30 to a stunning 4.0 rating with 5.2 million viewers.

It was the highest-rated premiere of a new cable show this year.

USA is also earning great ratings this summer for its sophomore detective

drama, Monk.

Bravo is also celebrating ratings news. Ratings for its makeover hit, Queer

Eye for the Straight Guy, swelled to a 2.5 with 2.7 million viewers July 29,

five days after NBC stunted a half-hour version of Queer Eye following

Will & Grace.

NBC is considering reairing the show again.