Peabodys can take a joke

While Congress and campaign finance reformers debated alleged deficiencies in TV political coverage, veteran comic Jon Stewart won one of broadcasting's highest honors for his irreverent look at the 2000 presidential campaign.

Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Jon Stewart: Indecision 2000 was among the 60th annual George Foster Peabody Award winners, along with a typically eclectic group that included Fox's dysfunctional-family comedy Malcolm in the Middle, a CBS exposé of the AIDS epidemic in Africa (60 Minutes II), and NBC's Today host Katie Couric's profoundly personal presentation on colon cancer. One surprise: ABC had no shows in the winner's circle.

Another "family" show, HBO's The Sopranos, was a repeat winner, as was NBC's The West Wing. A Peabody was also given this year to Marty Haag, recently retired head of news for Beloand and now a consultant, for his commitment to high journalistic and ethical standards.

KHOU-TV Houston added a Peabody to its case full of awards for its exposé of the serious problems with Firestone tires.

The awards, administered by the University of Georgia, were selected from more than a thousand entries.

The winners:

60 Minutes II: Death by Denial, CBS News

Dateline NBC: The Paper Chase, NBC News

48 Hours: Heroes Under Fire, CBS News

Treading on Danger?, KHOU-TV, Houston

An Eighty Four Year Old Youngful Man Lives in the Cabin, KBS, Seoul, Korea

Behind Closed Doors, WJXT-TV, Jacksonville, Fla.

Regret to Inform,

P.O.V., PBS

King Gimp, HBO, Whiteford-Hadary, University of Maryland and Tapestry International

1900 House, A Wall to Wall Production for Channel 4 with Thirteen/WNET New York, PBS

Cancer: Evolution to Revolution, HBO and Lovett Productions

Frontline: Drug Wars, WGBH/ Frontline, Boston, PBS

Ali-Frazier 1: One Nation ... Divisible, HBO Sports

CNN Perspectives: Cry Freetown, CNN Productions, Insight News Television and Channel 4 International

Napoleon, David Grubin Productions Inc., Devillier Doregan Enterprises, PBS

Walking With Dinosaurs, A BBC Discovery Channel TV Asahi co-production with ProSieben and France 3

Marketplace, Minnesota Public Radio

Witness to an Execution, Sound Portraits Productions, presented on National Public Radio

The NPR 100,

National Public Radio, Washington

Slavery, True Vision Productions Ltd. for Channel 4, London

Katie Couric: Confronting Colon Cancer, NBC News

School Sleuth: The Case of an Excellent School, Learning Matters Inc. and The Merrow Report, PBS

Arthur, WGBH-TV Boston and Cinar Films, PBS

Hearts and Minds: Teens and Mental Illness, Idaho Public Television, and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare

Building Big, WGBH-TV Boston and Production Group Inc., presented on PBS

H. Martin "Marty" Haag, former VP, news, Belo Corp., Personal Award

The West Wing, NBC, John Wells Productions with Warner Bros., Los Angeles

The Sopranos, HBO, Chase Films, Brad Grey Television

Sharing the Secret, Robert Greenwald Productions and Pearson Television, CBS

Howard Goodall's Big Bangs, A Tiger Aspect Production for Channel 4, London

Exxon/Mobil Masterpiece Theatre: David Copperfield, A BBC American and WGBH-TV, Co-production, PBS

The Crossing, A&E Network and Columbia TriStar Television Productions, with Chris/Rose Productions

The Corner, HBO