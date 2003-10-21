Peabody Wants a Few Good Shows
The Peabody Awards has called for entries in its 63rd annual program honoring media excellence in news, entertainment, programs for children, education, documentaries, public service and individual or institutional awards.
The deadline is Jan. 15. Entrants can apply online (www.peabody.uga.edu
).
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.