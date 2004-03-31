Peabody Names First Net Winner

For the first time, a Peabody Award for excellence in electronic media has been given to a Web site.

The site, transom.org (www.transom.org), run by Atlantic Public Media, webcasts original radio productions and provides technical and creative information on how to create those productions. Peabody saluted it for "bringing new voices into the media mix."

The University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism announced the winners of the 29 awards today. They also included one to retiring PBS journalist Bill Moyers for his body of work.

The majority of the awards went to cable and noncommercial TV.

There were only two broadcast network awards. One went to NBC News for Tom Brokaw's look at the University of Michigan's affirmative action policy. The other went to 60 Minutes for a story on abuses by government contractors.

HBO had three Peabody's all to itself, one for The Wire, and two for documentaries War Photographer and To Live is Better than to Die," about HIV/AIDS in rural China.

Viacom/MTV is on a roll. Its HIV/AIDS awareness campaign was honored by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences earlier this week. It now shares a Peabody with the Kaiser Family Foundation for its public service campaign.

MTV's Dora the Explorer also got an award.

Showtime recieved a Peabody for Soldier Girl about a transgender romance, and BBC America go a nod for its comedy, The Office.

Five local commercial TV stations were Peabody winners:

KHOU-TV Houston for a story on crime lab errors that helped convict innocent people

WEST-TV Winter Park, Fla., for a story on shoddy home construction

KMGH-TV Denver for a story on sexual assaults at the Air Force Academy

WCNC-TV Charlotte, N.C., for a story on medical scams involving children and

KRON-TV San Francisco, which helped raise over $2.3 million dollars to send kids to college.

In its role as a major production force for PBS, noncommercial WGBH-TV won three awards for Frontline: A Dangerous Business; The Elegant Universe; and The Murder of Emmett Till. WNET and PBS together won for Great Performances: Degas and the Dance.

Other winners included PBS' P.O.V., The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer, Minnesota Public Radio, and Eastern Kentucky University's WEKU-FM.

