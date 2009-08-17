PBS' ‘WorldFocus' Switches Anchors

WorldFocus, the Monday through Friday evening newscast with an international perspective, is switching up its anchors. Martin Savidge, who has anchored the program since it debuted in 2008, will become a special correspondent, while Daljit Dhaliwal, who has been a correspondent and occasional substitute anchor, will move into that role full time.

"Martin Savidge has been restless to get out in the field," said Marc Rosenwasser, executive producer of WorldFocus, announcing the move. "We're pleased to be able to add his experience and insight to our field reporting team while having Daljit Dhaliwal play a larger role at the anchor desk. However, we are relying on Martin to take some turns in the anchor chair."

Dhaliwal has worked for CNN International and BBC News before joining WorldFocus.

WorldFocus, produced by WNET.org, New York's largest public media company, features contributions from a slate of international production partners, including the Australian Broadcasting Company, ITN (UK), TV Globo (Brazil) and the Canadian Broadcasting Company, among others. It also features reports from Al Jazeera English, which has had a hard time gaining distribution in the U.S.