PBS' Woodruff, Ifill Named Cronkite Award Winners

Judy Woodruff and the late Gwen Ifill, who were co-anchors and managing editors of PBS NewsHour, have been named recipients of the 2017 Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.

In an announcement Monday, Arizona State University, where the Cronkite School is based, said Woodruff and Ifill are being honored for breaking new ground in broadcast journalism.

They were the first women who co-anchored a national evening newscast, which they did from 2013 until Ifill died from cancer in November 2016.

Ifill also was the moderator and managing editor of the primetime news and public affairs program Washington Week, for which she won a Peabody Award for her coverage of the 2008 presidential election.

Woodruff continues in her role as NewsHour anchor and managing editor. Previously, she was the chief Washington correspondent for The MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour and anchored PBS’ weekly documentary series Frontline with Judy Woodruff.