PBS Wins The War for Ratings

PBS is at peace with its ratings for miniseriesThe War.

The network said its initial broadcast premiere -- Sept. 23-Oct. 2, including weekend repeats -- was seen by 37.8 million people and earned a 4.7 national household rating from Nielsen Media Research.

PBS added that ratings for the weekly repeat broadcast of The War -- Oct. 3-Nov. 14 -- averaged a 1.3 among the metered-market stations per night.

“We knew The War would resonate with a broad audience, engaging not only those who have remained silent for so many years, but also families who wanted to hear about their grandfathers’ and grandmothers' experiences,” PBS chief content officer John Boland said in a statement.