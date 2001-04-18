PBS wins multimedia development grant

The Markle Foundation has awarded the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) a $250,000 grant to co-develop a long-term, multimedia strategy for children and families, the parties jointly announced.

PBS will match the Markle investment. This work is a part of Markle's Interactive Media for Children program, which is focused on researching the impact of interactive media on children and translating that research into the development and production of children's interactive media products.

This particular study, to be published next fall will address how PBS can be best develop program content and delivery platforms to kids and families going forward. - Steve McClellan