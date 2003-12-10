PBS Wins Big in duPont Awards

PBS series Frontline was the big winner of the annual Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards for broadcast journalism, announced Monday, winning three of the 13 "silver batons" awarded to honor radio and television journalistic excellence.

PBS' P.O.V. was also lauded for The Two Towns of Jasper. Home Box Office was honored for its documentary, LaLee’s Kin: The Legacy of Cotton, about education and poverty.

CBS, ABC and National Public Radio news divisions won for their coverage of the war in Iraq, or war-related reporting.

Local stations were well represented. KBCI-TV Boise, Idaho, won for its coverage of corruption at City Hall there; KHOU-TV Houston was cited for a series investigating deficiencies in that city’s police lab; KMGH-TV Denver won for investigative reports on sexual abuse at the Air Force Academy; WESH (TV) Daytona Beach, Fla. was honored for its coverage of the Columbia Space Shuttle disaster; and WTVF (TV) Nashville, Tenn. won for investigative reports about contracts awarded by the Tennessee governor’s office.

Columbia University considers the duPont Awards the television and radio equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize, which it also administers. There were 600 submissions.