PBS, U.S. News team up on faith survey
Religion & Ethics Newsweekly, the WNET(TV) New York-produced PBS
series, is teaming up with U.S. News & World Report on a survey of
religious views, especially in light of the Sept. 11 attacks.
The survey will gauge the extent of religious tolerance, views on Islam and
extremism and attitudes toward world religions.
The poll will be presented as part of Exploring Religious America, a
series of broadcasts starting April 26 and examining broader issues of "the role
of religious beliefs and experience in the United States."
The poll will also appear as a story in the May 6 edition of U.S. News.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.