PBS, U.S. News team up on faith survey

Religion & Ethics Newsweekly, the WNET(TV) New York-produced PBS

series, is teaming up with U.S. News & World Report on a survey of

religious views, especially in light of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The survey will gauge the extent of religious tolerance, views on Islam and

extremism and attitudes toward world religions.

The poll will be presented as part of Exploring Religious America, a

series of broadcasts starting April 26 and examining broader issues of "the role

of religious beliefs and experience in the United States."

The poll will also appear as a story in the May 6 edition of U.S. News.