PBS unveils job cutbacks

PBS is eliminating 10% of its 565-person work force, as part of a

restructuring that will close the organization's Midwest programming office.

Also being eliminated is PBS Select, an optional

programming service for member stations.

In addition, the PBS corporate staff is being reorganized.

Changes include the appointment of a chief operating officer -- Wayne Godwin -- who will oversee all day-to-day activities at PBS with the exception of the programming division which will continue to report directly to president and CEO Pat Mitchell.

Godwin, most recently executive vice president, member affairs, joined PBS in June of 2000, but has been in public broadcasting for 35 years, including stints as head of WCET-TV Cincinnati and as vice chairman of the PBS Board of Directors.

"As the nation's only nonprofit and noncommercial media enterprise, PBS and its member stations face the challenges of remaining programmatically distinctive in an economic environment that impacts funding from both public and private sources," Mitchell said.

"Those factors, sadly, have led us to some difficult staffing decisions. . . Along with many of our stations and most other media companies, we have made these decisions in order to bring operating costs to levels more sustainable in difficult times." - Steve McClellan