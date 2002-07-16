PBS under scrutiny again

Just days after public broadcasting came under Congressional scrutiny for the

way National Public Radio covered an issue involving conservative Christian

groups, PBS is back in the sights of Republicans.

Last week, The Washington Post reported that PBS plans to add an

HIV-positive character to the cast of the Muppets on its South African version of

Sesame Street, and that it may do the same in the United States.

While Republican members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee agreed

that perhaps South Africans should see more HIV-positive characters on their TV

programs, they aren't sure if the same is true for the children aged two through four who

watch Sesame Street in the United States.

"While it is important to teach children in an age-appropriate manner about

compassion for those who contract certain diseases, we would like to inquire as

to whether there is other PBS programming, aimed at an older age group, which

may be more suitable for such sensitive messages," wrote Rep. Billy Tauzin

(R-La.), chairman of the full committee; Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), chairman of

the Internet and Telecommunications Subcommittee; Rep. Cliff Stearns (R-Fla.),

chairman of the Commerce, Trade and Consumer Protection Subcommittee; Rep. Joe

Barton (R-Texas), chairman of the Energy and Air Quality Subcommittee; and Reps.

Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Chip Pickering (R-Miss.).

The Congressmen submitted a list of relevant questions to PBS president Pat

Mitchell and asked for a response no later than Friday.