PBS tops news Emmy nods
PBS leads all TV networks in news and documentary Emmy Award nominations with 31,
followed by CBS with 19; ABC and NBC with 18 apiece; MSNBC with 13; and Cable News Network with
six.
Fox News Channel did not submit any entries, said the National Academy of
Television Arts and Sciences, which released the nominations Monday, but
Fox-owned WNYW(TV) was nominated for a Sept. 11 special that ran on the Fox
broadcast network.
At the Sept. 3 awards dinner in New York, 60 Minutes creator Don
Hewitt, executive editor Phil Scheffler and present and past correspondents --
including the late Harry Reasoner -- will receive a lifetime achievement award.
Retiring Associated Press CEO Lou Boccardi will also be honored.
