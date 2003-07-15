PBS tops news Emmy nods

PBS leads all TV networks in news and documentary Emmy Award nominations with 31,

followed by CBS with 19; ABC and NBC with 18 apiece; MSNBC with 13; and Cable News Network with

six.

Fox News Channel did not submit any entries, said the National Academy of

Television Arts and Sciences, which released the nominations Monday, but

Fox-owned WNYW(TV) was nominated for a Sept. 11 special that ran on the Fox

broadcast network.

At the Sept. 3 awards dinner in New York, 60 Minutes creator Don

Hewitt, executive editor Phil Scheffler and present and past correspondents --

including the late Harry Reasoner -- will receive a lifetime achievement award.

Retiring Associated Press CEO Lou Boccardi will also be honored.