PBS Tops News and Doc Emmy Awards Nominees

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the 30th annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards.

PBS tops the list with 41 nominations, nearly doubling second place CBS, which garnered 23. ABC and HBO/Cinemax each drew 13 nominations, with NBC drawing 10 and CNN eight.

National Geographic Channel led the ad supported cable networks with 12 nominations.

Other nominees include Discovery Channel, which drew four nominations, BBC America and Travel Channel with three, MSNBC with two, and Current TV, Discovery Health, History and Smithsonian Channel each drawing one.

The regional nominees include KGW (Portland, OR), KHOU (Houston, TX), KSTP (Minneapolis, MN), KYW (Philadelphia, PA), WNBC (New York, NY), WTVT (Tampa Bay, FL) and WWOR (Secaucus, NJ).

As previously announced, ABC's Barbara Walters will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, and CNN Productions, the documentary unit of CNN, will receive the President's Award when NATAS hands out the golden statues September 21 in New York City.

The complete list of nominees is available at the NATAS website here.