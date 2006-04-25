PBS Tees Up More Masters

American Masters, the much-honored PBS biography series, launches its 20th season May 10 with a look at the relationship between director John Ford and actor John Wayne.

The series, produced by Thirteen/WNET New York, has garnered seven Peabody awards, a couple of Grammys and a shelf-full of Emmys.

It collected its most recent Peabody for a bio of Bob Dylan, and will look at one of Dylan's major influences, Woody Guthrie, during its newest season.

Other bios on tap include Andy Warhol, Walter Cronkite, Marilyn Monroe, Nat King Cole, and Annie Leibovitz.

