PBS takes home 14 news Emmys
PBS was the biggest winner this year of national news Emmy Awards, which were
presented Tuesday night.
The public TV group won 14, twice as many as the second-biggest winner this
year, CBS, which won seven.
ABC won six and Cable News Network won four. Home Box Office and NBC won
three each. MSNBC won a pair.
Four outlets won one each: National Geographic Channel, The Learning Channel,
WABC-TV New York and WKRC-TV Cincinnati. The latter two won for regional news
coverage investigative reporting and spot news, respectively.
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which presents the
awards, also bestowed its first-ever 'Lifetime Achievement Award' on ABC News
chairman Roone Arledge.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.