PBS takes home 14 news Emmys

PBS was the biggest winner this year of national news Emmy Awards, which were

presented Tuesday night.

The public TV group won 14, twice as many as the second-biggest winner this

year, CBS, which won seven.

ABC won six and Cable News Network won four. Home Box Office and NBC won

three each. MSNBC won a pair.

Four outlets won one each: National Geographic Channel, The Learning Channel,

WABC-TV New York and WKRC-TV Cincinnati. The latter two won for regional news

coverage investigative reporting and spot news, respectively.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which presents the

awards, also bestowed its first-ever 'Lifetime Achievement Award' on ABC News

chairman Roone Arledge.