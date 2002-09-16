PBS takes 14 Emmys

PBS grabbed a leading 14 news and documentary Emmy Awards doled out by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences last week in New York.

Following the pubcaster were CBS (seven), ABC (six), CNN (four), NBC (three) and MSNBC (three). Awards also went to HBO (three) and to the National Geographic Channel and TLC (one each). WKRC-TV Cincinnati and WABC-TV New York earned statues.

NATAS gave former ABC News chief Roone Arledge its lifetime achievement award, lauding his many innovations—some taken from lessons learned when Arledge ran the network's sports division earlier.

Not surprisingly, many news Emmys went for reporting on 9/11 or its aftermath. ABC's World News Tonight

was honored for excellence covering a continuing news story for the first three days after the attacks; NBC Nightly News

was cited for its breaking-news coverage of the battle for Kabul, Afghanistan. World News Tonight

was also honored in the investigative-journalism category for its post-9/11 reporting.

Among PBS shows cited were four P.O.V. documentaries; Trade Secrets: A Moyers Report; Nova

episodes Life's Greatest Miracle

and Bioterror;

and Great Performances

special Dance in America: Steps of the Gods.

WABC-TV was noted for the best regional investigative report; WKRC-TV, for the best report of a regional news story: race riots in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood.