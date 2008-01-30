PBS Stations Adding Free Content to iTunes

PBS and local PBS stations WETA Washington, D.C.; WGBH Boston; WNET New York; and KQED San Francisco will begin offering free video clips from popular shows, as well as educational content, on iTunes.

The content will be offered on iTunes U, a subsection of Apple’s popular music and video-download site. iTunes U offers educational materials from colleges, universities and other organizations promoting educational outreach.

"PBS and our leading stations are at the forefront of the digital-education movement," PBS senior vice president of education Rob Lippincott said in a statement. "A wonderful demonstration of this commitment is the breadth of state-of-the-art educational content available on iTunes U."

Among the initial offerings from the PBS stations will be lectures, interviews, teacher’s guides and clips from PBS shows such as Ken Burns’ The War and KQED’s QUEST: Science and Nature.

Links in iTunes will direct visitors to PBS Web sites, as well as linking to the PBS content available for sale in other sections of iTunes and PBS podcasts.