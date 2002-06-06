PBS shows off digital safety net
Public broadcasters will show members of Congress next week how digital
public television stations can be used to create a national public safety
network.
John Lawson, president and CEO of the Association of Public Television
Stations, will head the demonstrations.
One will take place in the House Tuesday and the other in the Senate Wednesday.
"The FCC's [Federal Communications Commission's] mandate that all public television stations carry a digital signal
by May 2003 gives public television a unique opportunity to use its digital
channels to assist the United States in homeland security and emergency-response
efforts," the APTS said in a prepared statement.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.