PBS shows off digital safety net

Public broadcasters will show members of Congress next week how digital

public television stations can be used to create a national public safety

network.

John Lawson, president and CEO of the Association of Public Television

Stations, will head the demonstrations.

One will take place in the House Tuesday and the other in the Senate Wednesday.

"The FCC's [Federal Communications Commission's] mandate that all public television stations carry a digital signal

by May 2003 gives public television a unique opportunity to use its digital

channels to assist the United States in homeland security and emergency-response

efforts," the APTS said in a prepared statement.