PBS has taken an early lead in the Daytime Emmys tally, scoring 15 on Saturday night during the kudofest’s creative arts awards.

The pubcaster’s haul included outstanding childen’s series, From the Top at Carnegie Hall. That series’ auspices include exec producer Don Mischer - who happens to be busy at the moment planning the Primetime Emmys.

PBS also won for outstanding children’s animated show, Word World, preschool children’s series (Between the Lions) for lifestyle show (This Old House.)

Among other winners, Twentieth TV’s Cristina’s Court, hosted by Judge Cristina Perez, won the legal show category for the second year in a row.

