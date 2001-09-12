PBS running terrorism specials

PBS is filling its primetime lineup for the rest of the week with coverage of the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington.

Each night PBS will offer two hours of The NewsHour with Jim Lehrer from 6-8 pm, with the hour from 7-8 pm a repeat of the first, unless updates are warranted. A special edition of Washington Week in Review with Gwen Ifill will air from 8-8:30 pm on Wednesday and Thursday. Moyers in Conversation with host Bill Moyers will follow Washington Week from 8:30-9 pm on those nights.

A third hour of the NewsHour will air from 9-10 pm Wednesday, while a Frontline special report called Hunting bin Laden will run from 9-10 pm Thursday.

PBS will wrap up its week of special coverage with a Town Hall meeting from 8-10 pm Friday, hosted by Ifill, Moyers, Charlie Rose, Louis Rukeyser and ABC News Nightline's Michel Martin, who hosts PBS's Life 360. - Paige Albiniak